Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

On Sunday, several House impeachment managers sharply criticized McConnell, who told Republican senators shortly before the vote that he would acquit Trump. In a blistering speech after the vote, McConnell said the president was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day" but that the Senate's hands were tied to do anything about it because Trump was out of office. But the Senate, in an earlier vote, had deemed the trial constitutional.

