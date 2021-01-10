Support grows for Trump impeachment over Capitol riot

Washington: Support grew among Democrats for impeaching President Trump over the Capitol riot and a new Republican senator indicated openness to such a step, while the president remained out of public view and authorities charged more rioters.

An expanding number of House Democrats had signed onto an article of impeachment by Saturday that a trio of House Democrats plan to introduce on Monday. Their single article of impeachment focuses on Wednesday’s violent breach of the Capitol complex and accuses the president of inciting an insurrection.

One of its authors, Rep. David Cicilline (D., R.I.), said Saturday on CNN that they now have 185 Democratic supporters and hope to get some Republicans as well, up from more than 150 on Friday as fallout from the deadly riot at the Capitol continued.

“We have a responsibility to hold him accountable and take this action," Mr. Cicilline told CNN.

Authorities on Saturday charged additional people in connection with the attack, which many say was spurred on by Mr. Trump’s rhetoric as he for weeks falsely claimed the election had been stolen.

An increasing number of Republicans were also indicating a potential willingness to impeach Mr. Trump, although the timeline and logistics of such a move remained uncertain Saturday.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said Saturday on Fox News that he believed Mr. Trump had committed impeachable actions and was no longer fit to serve.

“I do think the president committed impeachable offenses, but I don’t know what is going to land on the Senate floor, if anything," said Mr. Toomey, who has announced he will not run for re-election next year. “I do think the president’s behavior this week does disqualify him from serving."

On Friday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) said he would consider impeachment, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) called on Mr. Trump to resign.

“The complicity, the instigation of the president of the United States must and will be addressed," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) told supporters Saturday at a virtual event. “Wednesday must be addressed with justice."

Mrs. Pelosi didn’t indicate whether she would reconvene the House to consider further action against Mr. Trump. On Friday Mrs. Pelosi said the House would move to impeachment if Mr. Trump didn’t leave office imminently.

Mrs. Pelosi hasn’t specifically backed the article of impeachment that Mr. Cicilline and fellow Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland plan to introduce Monday.

Democratic leadership also hasn’t scheduled a vote on the matter. The House is scheduled to be in recess until after the Biden inauguration, meaning it would have to end the recess and reconvene.

The vast majority of House Democrats are pushing to vote on such a measure next week and send the article of impeachment to the Senate. If passed, it would make Mr. Trump the first president in the nation’s history to be impeached twice. The president’s first impeachment ended in acquittal by the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) sent a memo to Republican senators on Friday outlining how an impeachment trial could work, saying it would be impossible to do it before Mr. Biden becomes president.

President-elect Joe Biden hasn’t embraced demands for Mr. Trump’s removal, saying he is focused on getting his administration off the ground amid the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges. On Saturday, Mr. Biden tweeted a line from a past speech saying, “Our president is not above the law. Justice serves the people—it doesn’t protect the powerful."

A group of seven House Republicans appealed to Mr. Biden on Saturday, asking him to urge Mrs. Pelosi not to move forward with impeachment.

“This impeachment would undermine your priority of unifying Americans, and would be a further distraction to our nation at a time when millions of our fellow citizens are hurting because of the pandemic and the economic fallout," GOP Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado and Chip Roy of Texas, among others, wrote in a letter to Mr. Biden.

Mrs. Pelosi said she viewed racial resentment as a motivating factor for the largely white mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

“It has been an epiphany for the world to see that there are people in our country led by this president—for the moment—who have chosen their whiteness over democracy," she said Saturday. “That’s what this is about."

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. On Friday, a spokesman said, “A politically motivated impeachment against a president, who has done a great job, with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country."

Mr. Trump stayed out of public view at the White House on Saturday, and aides didn’t respond to a request for comment on his activities. He has been planning his departure from office, possibly on Jan. 19, and has said he would skip Mr. Biden’s inauguration the following day.

Twitter Inc. banned Mr. Trump’s personal account on Friday, citing the risk of further incitement of violence as some of his supporters plan inauguration demonstrations, with one event being advertised in conservative circles as a Million Militia March.

Allies of President Trump decried the ban, arguing it represented the biggest move yet to silence conservative voices.

“Big Tech’s PURGE, censorship & abuse of power is absurd & profoundly dangerous," Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) tweeted Saturday. “If you agree w/ Tech’s current biases (Iran, good; Trump, bad), ask yourself, what happens when you disagree?"

Meanwhile, Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) tweeted, “Even those who oppose Trump should see the danger of having a small & unelected group with the power to silence & erase anyone. And their actions will only stoke new grievances that will end up fueling the very thing they claim to be trying to prevent."

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted, “Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country. #Unbelievable." Ms. Haley also told members of the Republican National Committee on Thursday that Mr. Trump “will be judged harshly by history."

Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale acknowledged Twitter had a right to remove the president but was critical of the move: “Americans should be afraid, very afraid, of cancel culture," he said on Twitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

