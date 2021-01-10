Subscribe






Home >News >World >Support grows for Trump impeachment over Capitol riot
Photo: Reuters

Support grows for Trump impeachment over Capitol riot

5 min read . 04:06 PM IST Kristina Peterson , Alex Leary , The Wall Street Journal

Additional rioters are charged, while the president remains out of public view following his ban from Twitter

Washington: Support grew among Democrats for impeaching President Trump over the Capitol riot and a new Republican senator indicated openness to such a step, while the president remained out of public view and authorities charged more rioters.

An expanding number of House Democrats had signed onto an article of impeachment by Saturday that a trio of House Democrats plan to introduce on Monday. Their single article of impeachment focuses on Wednesday’s violent breach of the Capitol complex and accuses the president of inciting an insurrection.

