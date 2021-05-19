The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday said that it will support unrestricted access to travel for vaccinated travelers and encourage growing numbers of countries making data and evidence-driven decisions to open their borders to vaccinated travelers.

"IATA supports unrestricted access to travel for vaccinated travelers. In cases where vaccination is not possible, access to quarantine-free travel should be provided through COVID-19 testing strategies based on widely available, free-of-charge tests," the industry body of over 290 member airlines said in a statement.

"The latest data collected by IATA, including its Timatic service, shows that more than 20 countries have wholly or partially lifted restrictions for vaccinated travelers," it added.

Germany is among the latest among other countries to make quarantine alleviations for vaccinated travelers. Vaccinated travelers are no longer subject to quarantine measures (except from certain high-risk countries) in the European nation. Germany has also removed quarantine requirements for travelers with a negative COVID-19 test result (except from certain high-risk countries).

"The implementation of this policy aligns Germany with recommendations from both the European Commission and the European Parliament, based on similar scientific advice from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC)," IATA said.

"In its interim guidance on the benefits of full vaccination, the ECDC said that based on the limited evidence available, the likelihood of an infected vaccinated person transmitting the disease is currently assessed to be very low to low," it added.

Similar conclusions are being reached In the US, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) recently noting that “with a 90% effective vaccine, pre-travel testing, post-travel testing, and 7-day self-quarantine provide minimal additional benefit."

“A safe opening of borders to international travel is the goal. There is increasing scientific evidence that vaccination is not only protecting people but also dramatically reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

"This is bringing us closer to a world where vaccination and testing enables the freedom to travel without quarantine," he added.

