US SC allows Trump to deport Venezuelans under Alien Enemies Act with conditions; Pam Bondi calls it ‘landmark victory’

The US Supreme Court on Monday overturned a lower court order that blocked the Trump administration from deporting undocumented Venezuelan migrants using an obscure 18th century wartime law.

However, it said that migrants subject to deportation under the Alien Enemies Act must get a court hearing before they are taken from the United States.

What the court ordered? “For all the rhetoric of the dissents,” the court wrote in an unsigned opinion, the high court order confirms “that the detainees subject to removal orders under the AEA are entitled to notice and an opportunity to challenge their removal."

In fact, the administration must give Venezuelans who it claims are gang members “reasonable time” to go to court.

What Pam Bondi said about the order? Attorney General Pam Bondi called the court’s ruling “a landmark victory for the rule of law.”

“An activist judge in Washington, DC does not have the jurisdiction to seize control of President Trump’s authority to conduct foreign policy and keep the American people safe,” Bondi wrote in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the three liberal justices dissented, saying the government tried to avoid court review and is now being rewarded for it.

The case has become a flashpoint amid escalating tension between the White House and the federal courts.

The original order blocking the deportations to El Salvador was issued by U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, the chief judge at the federal courthouse in Washington.

President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the first time since World War II to justify the deportation of hundreds of people under a presidential proclamation calling the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of five Venezuelan noncitizens who were being held in Texas, hours after the proclamation was made public and as immigration authorities were shepherding hundreds of migrants to waiting airplanes.

Boasberg imposed a temporary halt on deportations and also ordered planeloads of Venezuelan immigrants to return to the U.S. That did not happen. The judge held a hearing last week over whether the government defied his order to turn the planes around. The administration has invoked a “ state secrets privilege ” and refused to give Boasberg any additional information about the deportations.