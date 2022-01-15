Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine rules for large employers

“The Act empowers the Secretary [of labor] to set workplace safety standards, not broad public health measures," the court said. But while Covid-19 is transmitted in the workplace, it also spreads “at home, in schools, during sporting events, and everywhere else that people gather. That kind of universal risk is no different from the day-to-day dangers that all face from crime, air pollution, or any number of communicable diseases," the court said, and like those other hazards is beyond OSHA’s power to address.