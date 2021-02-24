Supreme Court denies Trump bid to block access to tax, financial records

Supreme Court denies Trump bid to block access to tax, financial records5 min read . 12:37 AM IST
Ruling ends former president’s efforts to halt probe into whether Trump Organization engaged in insurance, bank fraud
Wshongton: The Supreme Court denied former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to keep New York prosecutors from seeing his tax returns and other financial records, issuing a one-sentence order Monday with no noted dissents.
Separately, the court rejected Mr. Trump’s efforts to throw out ballots in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, states he lost to President Biden in November’s election. The justices appeared to be working on cleaning house of Trump-related litigation following the former president’s second Senate impeachment trial earlier this month.
