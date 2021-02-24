Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Supreme Court denies Trump bid to block access to tax, financial records
File Photo: The Supreme Court on Monday also rejected several Trump-related appeals of lower-court decisions upholding election procedures in states Biden won

Supreme Court denies Trump bid to block access to tax, financial records

5 min read . 12:37 AM IST Jess Bravin,Deanna Paul, The Wall Street Journal

Ruling ends former president’s efforts to halt probe into whether Trump Organization engaged in insurance, bank fraud

Wshongton: The Supreme Court denied former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to keep New York prosecutors from seeing his tax returns and other financial records, issuing a one-sentence order Monday with no noted dissents.

Separately, the court rejected Mr. Trump’s efforts to throw out ballots in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, states he lost to President Biden in November’s election. The justices appeared to be working on cleaning house of Trump-related litigation following the former president’s second Senate impeachment trial earlier this month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Some Covid-19 tests can help flag UK variant

6 min read . 12:44 AM IST

Mumbai: MMRDA approves 12.96k cr budget for 2021-22

1 min read . 12:25 AM IST

Feels like homecoming: Jaishankar to Indian diaspora in Mauritius

1 min read . 23 Feb 2021

Covid-19: UK govt sticks to vaccine target even as pace of rollout drops

1 min read . 23 Feb 2021
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.