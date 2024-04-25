Supreme Court hears Donald Trump's claim of ‘absolute immunity’ — How does trial delay help former POTUS?
Trump's immunity claim delays a case of election subversion. The Supreme Court may dismiss the case, find no immunity, or direct the trial court. The ruling could impact other criminal cases against Trump, potentially complicating his legal defense.
The US Supreme Court hears arguments on Thursday on Donald Trump’s claim that he enjoys sweeping immunity from criminal prosecution for actions he took as president, a claim that has delayed by months a case accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 defeat.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message