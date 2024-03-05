Supreme Court Rules Trump Can Appear on Presidential Ballots
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court said Donald Trump can appear on presidential ballots this year, putting an end to efforts nationwide to ban him under a rarely used constitutional provision barring insurrectionists from holding office.
