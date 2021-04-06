Subscribe
Home >News >World >Supreme Court sides with Google over Oracle in copyright battle

Supreme Court sides with Google over Oracle in copyright battle

Photo: Reuters
3 min read . 12:17 AM IST Brent Kendall, The Wall Street Journal

A lower court had ruled that Google’s Android operating system infringed Java copyrights held by Oracle

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled for Alphabet Inc.’s Google in a multibillion-dollar copyright battle with Oracle Corp. over how it built its Android smartphone-operating system.

The court, in a 6-2 opinion by Justice Stephen Breyer, threw out a lower-court ruling for Oracle that said Google’s Android infringed its copyrights on the Java software platform. The high court said Google’s copying of some Java API code was fair use. APIs, or application programming interfaces, are prewritten packages of computer code that allow programs, websites or apps to talk to one another.

