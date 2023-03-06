Researchers have confirmed that the Ozone layer is on its way of healing from the depletion that cause the Ozone hole in the atmosphere. However, the Earth could loose all the progress by an upsurge in rocket launches expected during the same period.

What is the Ozone layer?

The ozone layer is the common term for the high concentration of ozone that is found in the stratosphere around 15–30km above the earth's surface. It covers the entire planet and protects life on earth by absorbing harmful ultraviolet-B (UV-B) radiation from the sun.

The ozone layer protects life on Earth from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. If the Ozone layer is destroyed, the UV rays will penetrate the atmosphere onto the earth's surface leading to increased cases of skin cancer among other ailments.

Destruction of the ozone layer became a major international issue in 1985 when the “ozone hole" was discovered over Antarctica.

Rocket Fuel

The rocket and satellite launch industry relies on four major fuel types for rocket propulsion: liquid kerosene, cryogenic, hypergolic and solid.

According to a PTI report, the combustion of these fuels means contemporary rockets create a suite of gaseous and particulate exhaust products, including carbon dioxide, water vapour, black carbon, alumina, reactive chloride and nitrogen oxides. These products are known to destroy ozone.

Over the coming decades the launch industry is set to expand considerably. Financial estimates indicate the global space industry could grow to USD 3.7 trillion by 2040.

Rockets have exciting potential to enable industrial-level access to near-Earth space and exploration throughout the solar system. This makes them “charismatic technology" – and the promise of what the technology can enable drives deep emotional investment.

How rocket-fuel could contribute in Ozone depletion

When solid-fuel rockets launch, they release chlorine gas directly into the stratosphere, where the chlorine reacts with oxygen to form ozone-destroying chlorine oxides, reads a report by Guardian.

Increased international space launches and the potential commercial space travel boom could mean that rockets will soon emerge as the worst offenders in terms of ozone depletion.

In the stratosphere, an upper level of the atmosphere where the protective ozone layer resides, emissions linger for much longer than lower down. Small amounts of an exhaust byproduct can have greater destructive effects in the upper atmosphere than when close to Earth’s surface.

Soot and aluminum oxide in rocket oxide depletes upper-atmosphere ozone, which shields the Earth's surface from damaging ultraviolet rays, the report added.