Surge in rocket launches could adversely cause ozone depletion2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:57 PM IST
- the ozone layer is on its path of healing from the four-year depletion that caused the infamous ozone-hole. However, this progress could be undone by an upsurge in rocket launches expected during the same period.
Researchers have confirmed that the Ozone layer is on its way of healing from the depletion that cause the Ozone hole in the atmosphere. However, the Earth could loose all the progress by an upsurge in rocket launches expected during the same period.
