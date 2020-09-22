Surge in wealth may lead to complacency on economy

Those poorer Americans also have more often tended to be the ones who lost jobs during the downturn, which has had an outsize effect on work in low-paying service-sector industries, such as restaurants. Job losses among the better off have been much less severe. As a result, the gaps between rich and poor have only widened. With another round of government support looking increasingly unlikely before the election, those differences may only become more apparent in the months ahead, with financial distress among the poor becoming more acute.