'Surprised, concerned' India said 'such activity not their policy': US on 'plot' to kill Khalistani terrorist Pannun
White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Indian officials expressed surprise and concern when informed about the incident. The US government has raised the issue with the Indian government at senior levels.
US authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved, a senior Biden administration official said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message