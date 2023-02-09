Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm, fed
In the Turkish city of Antakya, dozens of people scrambled for aid in front of a truck distributing children's coats and other supplies
Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 17,000.
