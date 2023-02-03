'Sushi terrorism' grips Japan: Viral video trend leaves restaurant world fuming
Japan is being shaken by a wave of ‘sushi terrorism’ with teenagers posting videos of themselves fingering food as it passes on restaurant conveyor belts and licking the tops of shared soy sauce bottles. In a country obsessed with hygiene, the pranksters have caused a wave of revulsion.
Digital creators chasing a ‘viral’ moment have managed to violate all food and hygiene norms in Japan. Conveyor belt restaurants in the country are dealing with a wave of ‘sushi terrorism’ - where people film themselves contaminating other people's food with saliva and other ingredients.
