Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising - Who will lead Nepal next? Here's what Gen-Z wants

After two days of unrest in Nepal which saw dozens of deaths, arson, protests and the top politicians cornered, the political landscape is in a flux as the debate over the country’s next prime minister intensifies – will it be former Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah or former electricity board head Kulman Ghising?

Beyond anything, it is now the Gen-Z which is shaping this conversation and the name that has captured the attention is that of Sushila Karki.

Speaking at a press conference, Gen-Z leader Diwakar Dangal asserted the aim behind the movement. He said, “We are doing this movement against the corruption as it is rampant.”

And what does Gen-Z want? Nepal’s younger generation is demanding leaders who can deliver a clean governance and the one name that they have asserted over is that of Sushila Karki. Gen-Z leader Junal Gadal said, “We should choose Sushila Karki (Former Chief Justice of Nepal) as the best option as the guardian of the country.”

Earlier, The Himalayan Post had reported that the Gen-Z protest leaders had chosen Sushila Karki as their unanimous nominee for the interim Prime Minister position.

The talks will begin between Sushila Karki's team and the Army leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel, and may proceed to the President's Office at Sheetal Niwas depending on how the situation unfolds.

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, also seen as a potential contender for the top post, has also thrown his weight behind Sushila Karki.

In a Facebook post, Balendra Shah wrote: “I fully support your proposal to lead this interim/electoral government by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. I would like to sincerely respect your understanding, wisdom, and unity. This shows how mature you are.”

Another name that has been doing rounds is that of Kulman Ghising, former CEO of Nepal Electricity Board.

Who is Sushila Karki? Sushila Karki made history as she became Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving in the role from July 2016 to June 2017.

Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Sushila Karki is the eldest of seven children. She began her legal career in 1979 after completing her law education in Biratnagar. She became a Senior Advocate in 2007.

Karki was appointed as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court in January 2009 and became a permanent judge in 2010.