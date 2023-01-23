Suspect in California mass shooting is dead: police1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said police had tracked a wanted van and when officers approached, they heard one gunshot from within the van
The man wanted for a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California during Lunar New Year is dead, apparently, from suicide, police in Los Angeles said Sunday.
