Suspect in mass shooting at LGBTQ bar in Colorado faces hate crime charges2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 12:53 AM IST
The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crimes charges
The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crimes charges
On Monday, two days after the shooting that left five people dead and numerous others injured in Colorado Springs, the man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub was being held on murder and hate crime charges.