Suspected arson attack in London targets Golders Green area, home to large Jewish population — what we know so far

A suspected arson attack took place in London early on Monday, with locals reporting explosions in the suburb of Golders Green, an area that is home to a large number of Jews and a volunteer organization providing Jewish people with hospital transport services.
Details are scarce at the moment. However, police have labelled the suspected attack as “antisemitic” and is investigating the incident as a hate crime.
The Golders Green area has a large Jewish population since 1979 and is home to non-profit Hatzolah, a volunteer organization that provides medical emergency and hospital transport services to Jews.
According to a report by the BBC, a local resident heard an "explosion" shortly after 1.30 am GMT, claiming that four ambulances had been set on fire.
"We've all been woken up... by arsonists targeting the ambulances in our community," a resident was quoted as saying.
BBC also reported that that firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) are at the site, and efforts are underway to tackle the incident.
The Metropolitan Police are also probing the incident, and cops have confirmed that four ambulances were torched.
"An investigation has been launched after four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service were set on fire in Golders Green," the Metropolitan Police was quoted as saying by Reuters.
"Officers remain on scene and the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime," the statement by the police added.
Visuals shared on social media showed firefighters battling a large blaze as explosions were heard.
Mint could not interpedently verify the video.
Monday's attack comes days after a Jewish school was targeted in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam on Saturday. Earlier, on Friday, another antisemitic attack was reported from Rotterdam, where police arrested four teenagers over an explosion that sparked a fire at a synagogue.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.<br><br> Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.<br><br> Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.<br><br> Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.<br><br> Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.