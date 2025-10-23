Suspected terror attack near near military unit in Russia's Stavropol, explosives hidden in baby stroller

A suspected terror attack was reported near a military unit in Russia’s Stavropol region, where explosives were allegedly concealed inside a baby stroller, according to the local channels.

Advertisement

According to the reports, an explosive detonated near the military facility, prompting a swift security response and the deployment of bomb squads to the area.

Officials have not yet confirmed any casualties.

An investigation is underway to determine who was behind the attack and how the explosives were brought near the site.

Also Read | How a phone charger led to the arrest of over ground worker Mohammad Yousuf Katari in Pahalgam terror attack probe

The media reports also suggested that one person sustained injuries after the suspected “terror attack”.

The scene of the incident has been cordoned off by law enforcement.

One suspect has been detained in connection with the alleged terror attack near the military facility in Stavropol.

Advertisement