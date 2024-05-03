'Suspicious' death of second Boeing whistleblower sparks buzz amid 737 Max safety row
Josh Dean, a former quality auditor at a Boeing Co. supplier who raised concerns about the safety of the 737 Max jet, has died.
Boeing whistleblower Josh Dean passed away on Thursday after a ‘sudden’ illness that has sparked conspiracy theories and murder allegations. His death comes mere weeks after fellow whistleblower John Barnett was found dead from a "self-inflicted" wound. Both individuals had been sharing evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against Boeing at the time of their demise.