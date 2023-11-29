Sustainability Landmark: Virgin Airlines takes off first SAF-based flight, Rishi Sunak calls it ‘very exciting’
The UK government has provided up to £1 million in funding for the project, which could create a £2.5 billion industry and support over 5000 jobs.
Virgin Atlantic flew its landmark flight on November 28, 2023, based on 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Heathrow Airport in London to the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, which landed today on November 29. The flight is being called Flight100, marking a significant milestone towards Net Zero by 2050.