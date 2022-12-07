Sustainable aviation fuel production to hit 300 million litres in 2022: IATA

“There was at least triple the amount of SAF in the market in 2022 than in 2021. And airlines used every drop, even at very high prices! If more was available, it would have been purchased. That makes it clear that it is a supply issue and that market forces alone are insufficient to solve it. Governments, who now share the same 2050 net zero goal, need to put in place comprehensive production incentives for SAF. It is what they did to successfully transition economies to renewable sources of electricity. And it is what aviation needs to decarbonize," said Willie Walsh, director general, IATA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}