Sustainable aviation fuel production to hit 300 million litres in 2022: IATA

More than 450,000 commercial flights have been operated using SAF so far and in 2022, around 40 offtake agreements have been announced.
NEW DELHI: Global airlines body International Air Transport Association (IATA) has estimated that production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will reach at least 300 million litres in 2022 from around 100 million litres in 2021.
This will account for around 0.1% of jet fuel produced worldwide during the year, which underscores the need to ramp-up production of green jet fuel exponentially if the global aviation industry has to achieve the ambitious target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
In 2022, global jet fuel production is expected to be around 317 billion litres, up from 227 billion litres in 2021. Last year, sustainable aviation fuel accounted for 0.04% of total jet fuel produced in the world.
IATA has identified a tipping point of 30 billion litre output by 2030 for the green fuel segment but has reiterated that government policies and substantial production will be key for larger implementation across airlines in the world.
While there will be other ways of reducing carbon emissions in the aviation value chain, including carbon offsetting mechanism, new energies and technologies, improvements in the aircraft and engines, the majority of dependence--to the tune of 65%--will be on the green fuel to achieve the 2050 target.
“There was at least triple the amount of SAF in the market in 2022 than in 2021. And airlines used every drop, even at very high prices! If more was available, it would have been purchased. That makes it clear that it is a supply issue and that market forces alone are insufficient to solve it. Governments, who now share the same 2050 net zero goal, need to put in place comprehensive production incentives for SAF. It is what they did to successfully transition economies to renewable sources of electricity. And it is what aviation needs to decarbonize," said Willie Walsh, director general, IATA.
More than 450,000 commercial flights have been operated using SAF so far and in 2022, around 40 offtake agreements have been announced.
