{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed Tuesday into a semitruck in Southern California, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.

An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed Tuesday into a semitruck in Southern California, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.

Officials believe there were 27 people in an SUV that struck a tractor-trailer full of gravel. Multiple patients were flown or transferred to hospitals for their injuries.

“The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time, as you can imagine," said Dr. Adolphe Edward, the El Centro hospital's chief executive officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway running through fields in the Holtville area, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of San Diego.

Officials from the Holtville and Imperial County fire departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol spokesperson for the area, could not immediately be reached.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}