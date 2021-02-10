Suzanne Clark to become first woman to lead US Chamber of Commerce

The US Chamber of Commerce will soon see Suzanne Clark as its next CEO, the first woman to helm the group.

Clark, who's currently president of the US Chamber, will succeed Thomas J. Donohue. The position is effective on 11 March. She was named president in June 2019. She serves on the boards of agricultural equipment maker AGCO and TransUnion, a global risk and credit information provider.

Her appointment comes at a time when the business community faces challenges including economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and Democratic control of Congress and the White House.

“American businesses are dealing with the uncertainty of the pandemic, the challenges of a recession and uneven recovery, stark shifts in government leadership and policy, and near-constant disruptions being driven by rapid technological advancement," Clark said in a statement.

She also cited “tremendous opportunities for businesses to serve people and communities."

Clark spent much of last year leading the group’s response to the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis. The chamber cited her role in “strengthening relationships with state and local chamber of commerce organizations" ahead of the coronavirus lockdowns.

The chamber has long been allied with Republicans in its push for pro-business policies, yet Clark takes over at a politically delicate moment: The GOP diverged from the group on trade and immigration policy under President Donald Trump, and the chamber has flirted with greater bipartisanship despite its concerns over Democratic economic policy.

