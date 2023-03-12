SVB collapse prompted 'concerns of contagion' in tech industry: Israel's PM Netanyahu2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 04:23 PM IST
- Israel's PM informed that he is been in touch with senior Israeli tech figures following the collapse of SVB.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concerns on Saturday about the significant impact of Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse, which is the second-largest bank failure in US history, on the technology industry.
