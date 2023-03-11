SVB collapse: Will 2008 Financial crisis repeat? Here's what experts say

SVB collapse: Will 2008 Financial crisis repeat? Here's what experts say5 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 08:16 AM IST
- In 2007, the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression rippled across the globe after mortgage-backed securities tied to ill-advised housing loans collapsed in value
- The decline of Silicon Valley Bank partly stems from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has rattled the markets across the world, raising the most uncomfortable questions: Will the 2008 financial crisis repeat?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×