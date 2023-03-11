SVB collapse: Will 2008 Financial crisis repeat? Here's what experts say

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy who is running for the 2024 US Presidential poll questioned whether SVB used ESG factors to price its loans, and compared the "key cause" of the 2008 financial crisis. In a video message, Ramaswamy wrote, "A key cause of the 2008 financial crisis was the use of social factors to make loans (back then, fostering home ownership). When we don’t learn lessons, history repeats itself: did Silicon Valley Bank use ESG factors to price its loans? Roll that log over & see what crawls out".

