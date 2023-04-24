SVB failure didn't result in crisis for banking sector as whole, says Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
- Gorman believes that this issue is not overly complex, and that most banks have managed their risks effectively.
James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, stated that while the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse came as a surprise to the financial industry, it did not result in a crisis for the banking sector as a whole.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×