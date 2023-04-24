Furthermore, Gorman believed that while it is possible for the U.S. to enter a recession, he does not think it is likely. “It's possible. I don't think it's a probable. It's less than a 50% chance. It's just we've still got positive growth, we've got very low unemployment, we've got wage increases, the bank balance sheets are strong, and consumer balance sheets are strong."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}