SVB fallout: Bill Ackman praises US govt action, warns more banks likely to fail

Pershing Square Capital Management CEO, Bill Ackman, who had earlier urged the US government to protect all of the bank's depositors, today praised the government's intervention in the SVB crisis. “Our gov’t did the right thing. This was not a bailout in any form. The people who screwed up will bear the consequences. The investors who didn’t adequately oversee their banks will be zeroed out and the bondholders will suffer a similar fate," he said in his latest tweet.

