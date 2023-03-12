SVB fallout: Fed calls emergency meeting tomorrow

The US Federal Reserve will hold a closed-door emergency meeting on Monday of the Board of Governors amid the fallout of the Silicon Valley Bank. The meeting will be held under expedited procedures, as set forth in section 261b.7 of the Board's Rules Regarding Public Observation of Meetings, at the Board’s offices at 20th and C Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C. and by audio/video conference call.

