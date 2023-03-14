The shock-waves of the collapse of two banks have put other US regional banks also under pressure. The demise of Silicon Valley Bank followed by Signature bank has even led industry executives and advisers to think of seeking saviors in case of worsening of the rout in their stocks.

To manage the panic that erupted after the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, US regulators announced extraordinary measures on Sunday. Under the emergency measures, banks were provided with a safety net for banks undergoing pressure due to fleeing depositors.

A recent analysis of Reuters has revealed that some US regional banks are under pressure after the collapse of the two banks. The US intervention also proved of little help to improve the fall of bank shares.

"If this continues to escalate you will have a liquidity drain from the mid to small banks," David Ellison, a portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds, told Reuters.

Capital infusion can bring confidence in small banks

Raising private capital can help mid and small banks in regaining confidence in their stocks, industry sources told Reuters. The under-pressure regional bank's shares can result in their takeover by a stronger rival or cash infusions from investors such as private equity.

Looking at the plummeting value of US banks has even attracted the scrutiny of private equity firms who are now exploring the opportunity of investing in under-performing banks like First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp, reported Reuters citing industry sources. This possibility could be revived in the coming days.

Investors who are eying at infusing money in these banks would wait for a few days, one banking source told the new agency. However, First Republic declined to comment and PacWest didn't respond immediately to the request to comment.

The capital infusion from different investors and other sources would help these banks in regaining the trust of customers and shareholders, even though they might not require investment for liquidity. However, banks could also resort to different ways to shore up confidence. For example, First Republic secured additional financing from JPMorgan Chase & Co, although that did not keep its stock from falling on Monday.

(With inputs from Reuters)