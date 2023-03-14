SVB impact: Some US banks facing stock rout may need to seek partners to regain confidence2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:23 PM IST
The shock wave emerging due to US banks collapse has caused many US banks facing stock rout to think of seeking partners and capital infusion to regain confidence
The shock-waves of the collapse of two banks have put other US regional banks also under pressure. The demise of Silicon Valley Bank followed by Signature bank has even led industry executives and advisers to think of seeking saviors in case of worsening of the rout in their stocks.
