SVB meltdown: Bill Ackman gives gov't 48 hours to fix 'irreversible mistake'2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:58 AM IST
- The bank's shares dropped 60% on Friday morning, following a 60% decline the previous day, and SVB sold off $1.75 billion in shares to compensate for dwindling customer deposits.
Bill Ackman, Pershing Square Capital Management CEO has weighed in on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, urging the US government to protect all of the bank's depositors to avoid an economic meltdown.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×