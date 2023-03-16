SVB's venture unit had invested $234 mn Sequoia Capital through 2 funds : Report1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:53 AM IST
SVB Capital is the venture capital arm of the failed Silicon Valley Bank. The VC has stakes in many of Silicon Valley's top-tier venture firms, including Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Andreessen, according to a media report
Silicon Valley Bank’s fall last week was the biggest US bank failure in more than a decade. The company’s venture capital arm unit manages $9.5 billion with stakes in Andreessen, Sequoia, The Information reported.
