Macron welcomed Modi at the G7 with a song that’s winning hearts online — here’s what Trump got

The G7 Summit 2026 kicked off in the scenic town of Évian-les-Bains, France, but the high-stakes discussions on global governance and economic stability weren't the only things making headlines.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s Instagram account has taken centre stage, turning heads globally with a masterclass in pop-culture statecraft. Bypassing dry, standard institutional press releases, Macron’s team rolled out a hyper-personalised red-carpet greeting strategy.
By matching arriving world leaders with iconic, culturally resonant audio tracks, the French president effectively transformed traditional diplomatic protocol into a viral, algorithm-friendly spectacle.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
Macron's choice of 'Jai Ho' was a strategic move in cultural soft power, resonating with Indian national pride and personalizing the welcome for PM Modi.
Macron's social media strategy transformed traditional diplomatic protocol into a viral spectacle by pairing world leaders with culturally significant audio tracks to engage audiences more effectively.
Macron's digital team personalized each soundtrack to reflect the national identities and public personas of the arriving leaders, enhancing their cultural significance.
Social media users expressed admiration for Macron's choice of 'Jai Ho', flooding the comments with positive emojis and remarks that underscored PM Modi's global popularity and the cultural significance of the anthem.
Macron featured a variety of iconic tracks for other leaders, including the James Bond theme for UK PM Starmer and classic American rock for US President Trump, showcasing their cultural backgrounds.
Macron's latest Instagram move is arguably his most viral moment on the Internet — he treated global heads of state less like formal bureaucrats and more like headline acts on a global tour.
The French digital team custom-tailored the soundtracks to align with national identities and specific leader personas.
|World Leader
|Instagram Audio Track
|The Digital Strategy & Vibe
|Narendra Modi (India)
|"Jai Ho" by A.R. Rahman
|A native language text hook ("स्वागत है") paired with an iconic anthem of Indian triumph to spark massive domestic emotional engagement.
|Keir Starmer (United Kingdom)
|The James Bond Theme
|A slick, cinematic nod to Britain's most globally recognizable cultural export, framing the UK PM's entry with classic British suave.
|Donald Trump (United States)
|Classic American Arena Rock
|High-energy, guitar-driven rock notes that lean directly into the U.S. President's signature, high-octane political aesthetic.
|Giorgia Meloni (Italy)
|"Sarà perché ti amo" by Ricchi e Poveri
|The Euro-Summer Connection leans into the viral internet running joke of her and Modi being the web's favorite summit duo. The upbeat, nostalgic Italian pop anthem gives off a lighthearted, classic Mediterranean vibe that makes heavy geopolitics feel like a summer festival.
|Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukraine)
|"Stefania" by Kalush Orchestra
|Instead of a somber, traditional military march, using this iconic folk-hip-hop Eurovision winner infuses his arrival with modern resilience. It signals cultural pride and defiance, making his segment feel powerful and hyper-contemporary.
|Sanae Takaichi (Japan)
|"Idol" by YOASOBI
|The J-Pop Soft Power Flex capitalizes heavily on Japan’s global pop-culture dominance. Setting her walk to a high-tempo, globally viral track captures the attention of younger, digitally native demographics and brands her leadership style as modern, high-tech, and vibrant.
Macron’s reel welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood out as a masterstroke in cultural soft power.
Captioned with the native Hindi phrase "Swagat Hai", the short-form clip featured visuals of the two leaders sharing a warm embrace set against the soaring crescendos of AR Rahman's Oscar-winning track.
Indian social media users were moved by Macron's choice of song, an anthem deeply rooted in national pride, as they flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.
“Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the world,” said a user. “Thank you very much, President Emmanuel Macron,” another added. A user said, “Two legends in one frame.”
Commending his song selection for PM Modi, a user said, “The song selection for honourable PM 👏 earlier Dhurandhar song & now Jai ho.”
“Bro's Song Selection day by day 💀📈” added another user.
For UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the strategy pivoted smoothly to cinematic legacy. Lining up Starmer’s arrival with the unmistakable brass chords of the James Bond theme instantly gamified his walk, offering a playful yet respectful salute to British pop-culture history.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's arrival reel leaned into the power of classic American arena rock. By selecting a defiant, high-energy track from the likes of Tom Petty, Macron's team demonstrated a sharp awareness of individual branding.
Rather than forcing every leader into the same rigid institutional mould, the campaign leaned into their distinct public personas.