The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada’s Edmonton has been vandalised and defaced with 'anti-India' graffiti. The Hindu Temple was defaced with slurs threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published23 Jul 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada's Edmonton vandalised, defaced with 'anti-India' graffiti

The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada’s Edmonton has been vandalised and defaced with 'anti-India' graffiti. The Hindu Temple was defaced with slurs threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Canadian MP Chandra Arya posted, “The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalized again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia and other places in Canada are being vandalized with hateful graffiti.”

Mentioning the role of Khalistani elements in attacking Hindu temples in Canada, Arya said, “Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice last year publicly called for Hindus to go back to India. Khalistan supporters publicly celebrated in Brampton and Vancouver the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and brandishing images of deadly weapons.”

Expressing his concern about the rising incidents of Hinduphobic activites, the Hindu MP said “As I have always been saying, Khalistani extremists seems to get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence. Again, let me put on record. Hindu-Canadians are legitimately concerned.”

Demanding strict action against the extremists, Arya said, “Like a broken record, I again call on Canadian law enforcement agencies to take this issue seriously before these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu-Canadians.”

Condemnations

Strongly criticizing the incident, the Indian Consulate in Vancouver requested the Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad in Canada also strongly denounced the incident and urged the Justin Trudeau government in Canada to take strict action.

“We urge all levels of Government in Canada to act decisively against the growing extremist ideology propelling hate against peace-loving Hindu community in our country,” the Hindu organisation posted on X.

The Hindu American Association also condemned saying that the organisation was “outraged” by the incident that mirrors several previous attacks—many blamed on pro-Khalistan activists.

“We are outraged by this latest incident that mirrors several previous attacks—many blamed on pro-Khalistan activists. Canadian authorities must immediately investigate this vandalism of another Hindu temple & implied threat to a sitting M.P., and remain vigilant as the upcoming “Khalistan referendum” in Calgary sponsored by Sikhs for Justice carries the potential of more strife in the region,” the Hindu American Association said.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 06:02 PM IST
