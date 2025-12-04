SWAT teams, snipers, anti-drone guns: How New Delhi is gearing up for Putin's security ahead of his India visit

New Delhi is gearing up for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit with heightened security, including the deployment of snipers, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squads, and quick-reaction teams at sensitive points, as he is set to arrive later this evening, according to PTI. Anti-drone guns have also been positioned at strategic locations to counter any aerial threats, a report by India Today noted.

His first visit in four years, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Senior police officials noted that from the moment Putin lands until he leaves, multiple security units will jointly monitor every movement. Top Delhi Police officers are overseeing route security, traffic control, and area sanitisation at all locations expected to be part of the Russian president’s itinerary.

High-definition CCTV networks and technical monitoring systems have also been activated across areas linked to the visit. Traffic restrictions and regulated pedestrian movement are expected near key locations, but officials said advance alerts will be issued to minimise disruptions.

"Minute-to-minute coordination is underway, and all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance throughout. Over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain strict vigil," the officer told the news agency.

Another mentioned, "All routes mapped for VVIP movement have been secured in advance. Traffic advisories will be issued from time to time to minimise inconvenience to commuters. Anti-drone systems will be in place.”

What could talks cover during Russian President Putin's visit to India ? Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said potential talks could cover the addition of another S-400 missile system and discussions on the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft. He described the Su-57 as “the best plane in the world” and highlighted Moscow’s interest in expanding defence technology cooperation, including joint projects like BrahMos.

Peskov also emphasised Russia’s goal to strengthen collaboration in the civil nuclear sector, noting that Moscow is ready to offer India compact reactor technology while continuing work on existing projects such as Kudankulam.

Meanwhile, the two leaders are set to attend a business event co-hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Roscongress at Bharat Mandapam. Before leaving India, Putin will join a state dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He is travelling with a Russian delegation that includes Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and other senior officials.