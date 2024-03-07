Active Stocks
Sweden ends decades of neutrality to formally join NATO alliance

Livemint ( with inputs from AP )

Sweden joined NATO as the 32nd member, ending decades of neutrality due to concerns about Russian aggression in Europe.

Seamstress Tove Lycke works on NATO flags, at the flag manufacturer Flagghuset, in Akersberga, outside Stockholm, Sweden, March 7, 2024. At the family business, production has long been in full swing printing the blue NATO flag. Now that Sweden's accession to NATO is imminent, municipalities, authorities and businesses want to be ready to raise the new flag. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (via REUTERS)

Sweden on Thursday formally joined NATO as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, ending decades of post-World War II neutrality as concerns about Russian aggression in Europe have spiked following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 07 Mar 2024, 10:18 PM IST
