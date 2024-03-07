Sweden ends decades of neutrality to formally join NATO alliance
Sweden joined NATO as the 32nd member, ending decades of neutrality due to concerns about Russian aggression in Europe.
Sweden on Thursday formally joined NATO as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, ending decades of post-World War II neutrality as concerns about Russian aggression in Europe have spiked following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
