Home / News / World /  Sweden ends neutrality, makes formal decision to apply for NATO entry

Sweden ends neutrality, makes formal decision to apply for NATO entry

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson
1 min read . 07:47 PM IST Bloomberg

‘This is a historic and revolutionary change for our country,’ Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson said in Stockholm. ‘We are leaving one era and entering another’ she added

Sweden’s government has now made the formal decision to submit an application for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said. 

The Nordic nation’s ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will “shortly" convey the message that the Nordic country wants to become a member of the alliance, Andersson said.

The government comes after Andersson’s ruling party, the Social Democrats, decided to abandon their long-standing policy of military non-alignment after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The submission of the application will be synchronized with Finland, which will enter its bid following a parliamentary debate on the issue that started on Monday.

