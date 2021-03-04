As many as eight people have been injured in a knife attack by a 20-year-old male in the Swedish city of Vetlanda on Wednesday (local time).

The assailant was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police as he was taken into custody following the potential terror incident in the southern city of 13,000 inhabitants.

The extent of his injuries were also unknown but police said they believed they would be able to question him.

Though the authorities have not given further details about the incident, a probe into the matter has been launched under suspected terrorism.

Speaking to AFP, police said the man in his twenties had used a "sharp weapon," while local media reported that he had brandished a knife.

Police initially treated the incident as "attempted murder" but later changed it in a statement to include a "suspected terrorist crime," without giving further details.

Three of those attacked were said to have suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others were in serious condition, according to information coming out of the hospital in Jonkoping where they were being treated.

The remaining three suffered lighter injuries.

Swedish PM Stefan Lofven condemns horrific violence

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven condemned the "horrific violence" in a statement published on his Facebook page.

"We face these despicable actions with the combined force of the community," Lofven said.

"We are reminded of how frail our safe existence is," Lofven added, encouraging people to have the victims in their thoughts, as well as health workers and police tending to wounded and working to restore peace.

Local resident Olivia Strandberg told broadcaster SVT she didn't see the actual attack but witnessed the man being taken away, from her window just as she returned home from work.

"I had just gotten to my apartment when my best friend wrote me and said: Don't go out!," Strandberg said, with the broadcaster showing footage of the suspect being taken away in an ambulance on a quiet street.

Speaking at a press conference, regional police chief Malena Grann later clarified that a preliminary investigation was still under the designation "attempted murder," but details had emerged that meant they were also looking into "potential terror motives."

"There are details in the investigation that have led us to investigate whether there was a terror motive," Grann said, without giving details.

Grann added the police was working closely with the Swedish intelligence service Sapo.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via