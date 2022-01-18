1 min read.Updated: 18 Jan 2022, 07:45 PM ISTReuters
Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative Covid test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant
STOCKHOLM :
Travelers to Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative Covid test before entering the country, the government said on Tuesday.
Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative Covid test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with Omicron now the totally dominant variant.
Sweden has recorded more than 20,000 new daily cases over the past few days, roughly double the previous record from earlier waves. The number of cases has put a strain on healthcare services but not to the same extent as before the vaccine rollout.
