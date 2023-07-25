Swedish Police removes Greta Thunberg from climate protest hours after being fined by Court1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Swedish police removed climate activist Greta Thunberg from a protest in Malmo, hours after she was fined for disobeying police during an environmental protest. Thunberg continues to fight against the fossil fuel industry, vowing to not back down.
Swedish police forcibly removed climate campaigner Greta Thunberg from a protest on Monday in Malmo. This came hours after a Swedish court fined Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month. Even after the court imposed fine on Thunberg, the climate activist once again attempted to block access to the facility.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×