Sweet heist? Nestle says 12 tonnes of KitKat stolen from truck, sparks concerns about chocolate shortage

A massive consignment of KitKat chocolate bars has been stolen in Europe, raising concerns about possible shortages just ahead of Easter, the brand’s parent company Nestlé confirmed. In a statement to AFP on Saturday, the company said that "a truck transporting 413,793 units of its new chocolate range has been stolen during transit in Europe".

The missing shipment, weighing nearly 12 tonnes, vanished last week while being transported between production and distribution hubs.

Route from Italy to Poland disrupted The truck had departed from central Italy and was en route to Poland, with plans to distribute the products across several countries along the journey. However, the company did not disclose the exact location where the theft occurred, stating that "the vehicle and its contents remain unaccounted for".

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Easter demand could take a hit The company warned that "the theft may lead to a shortage of KitKats appearing on shelf", adding that "consumers, unfortunately, may struggle to find their favourite chocolates ahead of Easter".

The timing of the incident is particularly significant as demand for chocolates typically surges during the festive season.

Brand reacts with humour Referencing its iconic slogan, a spokesperson said, "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat," before adding, “But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate.”

Investigation underway Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with the company noting that "Investigations are ongoing in close collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners".

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The brand also cautioned that the stolen products "could enter unofficial sales channels across European markets".

To curb illegal circulation, the company highlighted that each product carries a unique batch code that can be scanned.

"If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert KitKat who will then share the evidence appropriately," the statement added.

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Meanwhile, Nestlé India Limited last week announced that it had launched a new manufacturing unit for Munch wafer chocolate at its Sanand, Gujarat facility. This additional production line aligned with the FMCG leader’s strategy to expand output and meet upcoming market demand.

In an exchange filing, Nestlé India had said: “A new Munch production line had been added at the Sanand Factory, Gujarat.”

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“This was part of the company’s planned capital expenditure in greenfield and brownfield projects, to increase overall capacities to meet future demand,” it added.



(With inputs from news agency AFP)

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