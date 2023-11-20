‘Swifties’ gather for Taylor Swift's Rio de Janeiro show on a cooler day after fan dies due to heat
Taylor Swift's concert in Rio de Janeiro was postponed due to record-breaking heat and the death of a fan. However, the concert on Sunday went ahead as planned with improved safety measures and free water for the attendees.
Thousands of Swifties gathered on Sunday, November 19 for Taylor Swift's much-anticipated show in Rio de Janeiro after her performance scheduled on Saturday, November 19, was canceled due to record-breaking heat after a fan died earlier in the day.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message