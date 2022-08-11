Swine flu along with rising Covid cases, Nepal battles 'Twindemic'1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 05:38 AM IST
Several Public health experts have warned that the H1N1 virus along with COVID-19 could cause a "twindemic" in Nepal
Kathmandu [Nepal], August 10 (ANI): Amid soaring COVID-19 infections in Nepal, numerous cases of H1N1 virus, also known as swine flu virus infection, have been reported from many places as health experts call for strict surveillance measures across the country.