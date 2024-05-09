Victorinox is changing the Swiss Army Knife by removing a key feature, aiming to cater to more specialised fields and situations.

According to Swiss maker Victorinox, the Swiss Army Knife is changing. This time, it will exclude a key feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the new development, the Swiss Army Knife will not have a blade. The company believes the new features will complement the existing ones.

Also Read: Tesla lays off over 16,000 employees; many face H-1B visa deadline: 'Feels like a bad dream’ “We are in the early stages of developing pocket tools without blades," CNN quoted a spokesperson as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With innovation at the core of our brand, we are constantly listening to our consumers and their needs; and acknowledge that there is an appetite for the functionality, versatility, and craftsmanship the Swiss Army Knife is known for in more specialized fields and situations," the spokesperson added.

In 2012, Elsener Jr. told CNN that a strong franc reduced the company's profits, making it necessary for the company to be more innovative than its global competitors. For the latest innovation, the company hasn't given a specific release date for its latest product yet.

Also Read: Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why people buy gold on the auspicious day The new development comes as CEO Carl Elsener Jr. expresses concerns about stricter regulations against knives. Elsener mentions during his interview with Blick that, in some countries, knives are viewed more as weapons than tools. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He spoke about countries like England or certain Asian countries, where people are allowed to carry a knife only if they need it to do their job or operate outdoors. He also mentioned that pocket knives are “severely restricted" in schools, shopping malls, and cinemas.

Elsener on Swiss pocket knife “Our pocket knife gives people peace of mind. Those who have it with them are always well-prepared for everyday challenges. We have so far produced 500 million pocket knives and sold them all over the world," Elsener told the publication.

Also Read: Want a free Tesla? YouTuber MrBeast giving away 26 cars on his birthday; check how to win contest on Instagram “There are stories of how the little red pocket knife from Switzerland has been used at the North Pole, the South Pole or Mount Everest – and even in space!" he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!