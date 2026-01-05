Swiss bar fire: Owner was a ‘known pimp,’ did time for fraud, kidnapping – All about the French national

Jacques Moretti, one of the owners of the Swiss bar where 40 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in a horrific blaze on New Year's Eve, reportedly has an extensive criminal history dating back more than 20 years.

According to European media reports, Moretti, a French national, is a "known pimp" who also served time in prison for fraud and kidnapping.

He is currently facing an enquiry into the deadly New Year's Eve fire at Le Constellation. Hundreds were trapped inside the Swiss bar after champagne bottles adorned with sparklers reportedly set the ceiling on fire.

All about Jacques Moretti's criminal history Jacques Moretti is “no stranger” to the justice system in France, according to French newspaper Le Parisien. “He is known for pimping cases dating back some twenty years.” The newspaper reported that the Swiss bar owner also had a kidnapping and confinement case, and was imprisoned in Savoie in the French Alps.

His prison stint involved “cases of pimping, fraud, kidnapping and false imprisonment,” Belgian radio network RTL reported, citing a legal source.

What criminal charges await Jacques Moretti? Jacques Moretti co-owned the swanky nightclub in Crans-Montana with his wife Jessica since 2015.

At the time of writing this story, the couple was not criminally charged and had not been detained as they answered authorities’ questions about the deadly fire.

According to the New York Post, Swiss prosecutors plan to open an inquiry into “arson by negligence” and “manslaughter by negligence” against the couple if they find the couple criminally liable.

“Everything suggests that the fire started with incandescent candles placed in champagne bottles, which were brought too close to the ceiling, causing a rapid and widespread conflagration,” said Swiss attorney general Beatrice Pilloud.

Moretti, who was not in the club at the time of the fire, has stuck to his assertion that the club “followed all safety regulations” as required by Swiss law. A NYP report said that the Swiss club was only inspected three times in 10 years.

Jessica was at the club at the time of the deadly blaze and reportedly suffered burns to her arms.

Safety compliance under investigation Authorities said they would examine whether the bar’s ceiling materials, including sound-dampening insulation, complied with fire safety regulations. Investigators will also assess whether sparkler candles — which emit upward-shooting sparks — were permitted for indoor use at the venue.