Swiss prosecutors probe Credit Suisse ahead of takeover; UBS to fire up to 30% staff2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 09:12 PM IST
The UBS takeover of rival Credit Suisse was engineered in a bid to rein in turmoil in global banking. But concerns have been voiced about the level of state support offered in the deal, with nearly 260 billion Swiss francs in liquidity and guarantees offered by the government and Swiss National Bank
Days after the Credit Suisse takeover was announced, Swiss authorities are now probing the events leading up to the massive deal. UBS Group AG had taken over its smaller rival in mid-March with the $3.3 billion deal being announced by the Swiss government. The deal may also reduce UBS' overall workforce by up to 30%. This will translate to as many as 11,000 cuts in Switzerland and another 25,000 worldwide.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×