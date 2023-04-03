Days after the Credit Suisse takeover was announced, Swiss authorities are now probing the events leading up to the massive deal. UBS Group AG had taken over its smaller rival in mid-March with the $3.3 billion deal being announced by the Swiss government. The deal may also reduce UBS' overall workforce by up to 30%. This will translate to as many as 11,000 cuts in Switzerland and another 25,000 worldwide.

